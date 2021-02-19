Home Breathing Rate Evaluation of your pet can help you spot signs of heart failure

Increases of your pet’s breathing rate while resting calmly or sleeping is a very important early clinical sign that your pet may be developing heart failure and needs to see your veterinarian.

In general, normal dogs and cats, have a breathing rate of between 15-30 breaths every minute when they are resting or sleeping. If resting/sleeping breathing rates are greater than 30 breaths per minute you can consider it abnormal.

How to count the resting/ sleeping breathing rate in your pet:

Watch the movement of the chest of your pet. One breath is when the chest has moved in and out once. Using a watch or phone to time 30 seconds and count the number of breaths during 30 seconds and multiply it by two to get the number of breaths per minute (60 seconds). Count the breathing rate a few times over a couple of hours to ensure it is a consistent finding. If it is consistently increased, then you should contact your veterinarian.

If you see also other signs such as laboured breathing, restlessness, coughing , gagging, change of usual sleeping position, you may need to go to a veterinary emergency centre.

In Costablanca Norte:

Anicura Marina Baixa Hospital Veterinario

www.veterinariamarinabaixa.com

In Costablanca Sur:

Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante

www.resonanciaveterinaria.es