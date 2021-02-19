Guardia Civil Confiscate 23 Kilos of Speed in North of Spain

POLICE from the Guardia Civil have intercepted 23 kilos of speed which was about to be distributed in norther Spain.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have also arrested two men in Spain after seizing the drugs, which would have had a street value of around €1 million.

The detainees are two brothers, who used their parents’ home as a nursery for the drugs that they later sold.

The seized drugs are equivalent to more than 90,000 doses of speed with which they could have earned close to €1 million.

Most of the drug was prepared in heat-sealed containers for its imminent distribution

Police investigated the crime under Operation Kinoko, arrested two men for a crime against public health of drug trafficking.

The two brothers, aged 41 and 34, are residents of La Rioja Baja.

The investigation, which lasted several months, was highly complex due to the extreme security measures adopted by the detainees to detect any type of police presence and be able to carry out their illegal activity.

Separate searches were carried out in the home owned by the parents of the detainees, in a basement and in an industrial warehouse, resulting in the seizure of 23 kilos and 228 grams of speed, equivalent to 92,912 doses, valued on the black market at €956,064 euros.

The detainees and the confiscated items have been made available to the judicial authority, which has decreed the entry into prison for one of those involved and while the other brother was releases with charges.

