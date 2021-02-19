Furloughed Dad Sets Up ‘Cheeky’ GoFundMe Page For Deam Holiday In Las Vegas.

A Furloughed dad has set up a ‘Cheeky’ GoFundMe page so he can have a wild boozy week in Las Vegas. Bar manager Josh Hodder, from Paignton, Devon, has been on a furlough since November but is determined not to let his difficult situation deprive him of the trip of a lifetime in the gambling capital of the world

-- Advertisement --



The father-of-two is so desperate to visit Las Vegas that he is asking complete strangers for thousands of pounds towards a wild week’s holiday. He created the GoFundMe page when ‘ was bored’ and is asking for £7,000 in donations to pay for the trip.

Josh, who is dad to 11-year-old daughter Phoenix and 22-month-old son Jaxon, is hoping to raise the money in order to splurge on casinos, alcohol, helicopter rides, a limousine, trips to the shooting range and his flights and hotel.

The Vegas-lover, from Paignton, Devon, has visited the city three times already, including once for a friend’s stag do in September 2015, and describes it as “Disneyworld for adults”.