Five arrested for illegally providing paid IPTV services

NATIONAL POLICE dismantled an organization which was illegally providing paid television services over the Internet.

Five people were arrested in A Coruña (3), Barcelona and Madrid who, according to the police, could have obtained illegal profits of around €1 million per year.

The system they were using was very professional, with two different television services, one with more channels and quality than the other, to suit different types of customers.

Police carried out three searches in which they seized 10 decoders, seven smartphones, two computers, two tablets, 28 Ethereum cryptocurrencies and €1,250 in cash

The investigation began in early 2020 when the agents received a complaint regarding the illegal sale of IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) and they began to identify those involved.

After analysing the money flow between the suspects, they verified that one was the leader of the criminal set-up.

They also discovered how the service was broadcast and sold.

The network included a content provider, resident in Mataro, Barcelona, and then resellers, who bought the signal from the provider and sold it to the final users, about 20,000 people, at a higher price of €50 per year. The resellers, located in A Coruña and Madrid, advertised on website, social networks and sales portals.

The content provider had satellites dishes and decoders from national and foreign suppliers to obtain the content which he mixed and resold.

