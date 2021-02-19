Fat Boys Rapper Prince Markie Dee Has Died Aged 52.

Prince Markie Dee of the Iconic ’80s Rap Trio the Fat Boys has died at the early age of 52. The legendary rapper, a member of the Fat Boys trio, died just one day short of his 53rd birthday- at the time of writing, no cause of his death has been given.

Louis Gregory of Uncle Louie Music Group confirmed the news. “Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends,” Gregory tweeted. “My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro.”

News of his death was confirmed by SiriusXM show Rock the Bells, where he had been a host. “The Rock the Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark ‘Prince Markie Dee’ Morales earlier today,” a statement said. “That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”

Morales transitioned to radio in recent years, becoming a radio host at Miami’s 103.5 the Beat in 2008. He had his own radio show and still made music, producing hits for Coolio, Craig Mack, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Destiny’s Child, and Macy Gray.

