Euston Protest Site Partially Collapses On Bailiff During Latest Eviction Attempt.

Part of the tunnel at the Euston protest site has collapsed on the bailiff during the latest eviction attempt. HS2 has won a court order against activists and says they should quit the underground complex immediately.

The protesters, who have remained underground for more than three weeks, are trying to stop HS2’s plans to replace the green space outside the central London station with a temporary taxi rank. Hiding in the tunnel, which they dug out beneath Euston Square Gardens, has prevented HS2 from evicting them.

The situation has changed now, however, as the workers are getting closer and the 100-foot passage is starting to crumble, according to the demonstrators.

It came as HS2 won an injunction against environmental campaigners occupying the site, with the company saying it meant they should leave the underground complex ‘immediately’ or potentially face a fine, up to two years in prison or both.

Protesters against the HS2 threw pink paint all over London’s Department for Transport building a few weeks ago. Protesters from the Burning Pink group claimed that their members had “sent a message of love for our world and disdain at the corporate killing machine.” The pink paint attack came after protesters had dug tunnels outside Euston station in a protest against the HS2 rail link.

