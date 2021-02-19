COVID incidences in Spain’s Alicante continue to drop as the government looks towards reducing restrictions

It would appear that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is well and truly receding as the accumulated incidence rate continues to drop in the Alicante province as a whole, and good progress is being made in the majority of the municipalities.

According to the latest data published by the Department of Health, as of Friday, February 19, the incidence of the virus stood at just under 358 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. This is a huge drop of 32 per cent in just three days, where the accumulated incidence rate was at 529 on Tuesday. Additionally, the total number of infections in the province has fallen by more than a third, to 6,687 on Friday compared with 10,707 at the beginning of the week.

The Health Ministry considers any figure under 250 to be out of the ‘high risk’ zone, and in a very positive turn of events, Alcoy, which until recently had the highest number of infections in the province, has seen its positive cases reduce by almost half in recent days. Additionally, La Vila Joiosa and Torrevieja have now both fallen under the risk threshold, with incidence rates of 244.99 and 248.35 respectively.

Unfortunately, the downturn in infections hasn’t yet translated into fewer deaths, and the Alicante province has registered an average of 32 Covid-rated fatalities per day since Tuesday. While the President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has reiterated the fact that even one death is too many, he has nevertheless conceded that if the rate of infections continues to decrease at the current rate, the Generalitat will look at relaxing the current restrictions. While the president has remained tight-lipped about what the new measures will look like, he has given some hope to the hospitality and leisure industries that they may be able to reopen in a gradual manner. The updated measures will be announced next Thursday, February 25 after a meeting of the Interdepartmental Committee.

