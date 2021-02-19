Costa Blanca North – News in Brief

Kitted out LA NUCIA town hall allocated €5,000 for new uniforms for 45 employees in the Technical Services department to substitute those issued five years ago. The fluorescent red and yellow uniforms have reflective bands and are adapted to the new regulations for working safely on public roads.

Cycle race THE Vuelta Ciclista a Alicante three-day cycle race that finishes on May 30 will come to an end on the Campello seafront. Alicante Cycling Bike, who are organising the race, recently signed an agreement with Club Nautico’s committee after choosing the sailing club’s esplanade for the finish line.

-- Advertisement --



Freak accident TWO agricultural workers were injured when an out-of-control tractor crashed into a rural building on the Parcent-Benigembla road. The property, built on a slope, had a fibre-cement roof at road level and firefighters needed to extricate both men from smashed uralite and rubble before transferring them to hospital.

Flower power BENIDORM town hall is organising a popular vote to decide which plants should decorate the garden areas along the Poniente beach promenade. Votes can be cast on the town hall’s social media pages or www.benidorm.org throughout February with participants also entering a draw for two Low Festival tickets.

Class conscious TEACHERS at a Calpe primary school complained that they do not have a permanent janitor. They pointed out that they have done everything within their power to comply with anti-Covid regulations to guarantee safety in the school’s classrooms but have had four temporary caretakers between September and February.

Line-up BENITACHELL town hall is using non-toxic products to treat local pine trees inside the municipality and outlying urbanisations to eliminate the processionary caterpillars that appear at this time of the year. As well as trees they can also affect domestic animals and humans who come into contact with them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Costa Blanca North – News in Brief.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.