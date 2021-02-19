Costa Blanca Delivery Driver Arrested For Stealing Chocolate

COSTA BLANCA delivery driver arrested eight days after being employed for stealing €250,000 worth of chocolate

A 36-year-old delivery driver has been arrested in Callosa de Segura on Spain’s Costa Blanca for stealing a truck full of chocolate worth €250,000. The National Police were called in by the owner of the truck, who had only hired the new driver eight days previously. The man had collected the shipment of chocolate from Germany as per the arrangement, but failed to show up in Elche, where he was supposed to deliver his cargo.

In addition, the owner told police that he had become suspicious when the driver phoned him several times requesting additional money for fuel, maintenance on the stuck and supplies, when he had already been given one thousand euro for expenses during the trip.

Police used the GPS tracker built into the truck to find the thief, and they located the vehicle aboard a ship which had docked for the night. On closer examination of the locating software they found that the driver had deviated from his route and sold 13 pallets of the chocolate already, but agents were able to recover the stolen merchandise.

The Spanish national, who has several previous convictions, was apprehended and is being detained by the Orihuela Investigating Court of the Guardia.

