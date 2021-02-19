THE USE of clear face masks to aid lip reading has been approved by the Spanish government.

Many people are celebrating that the government has approved the use of clear face masks for lip reading. The Spanish Confederation of Families of Deaf People (Fiapas) has greeted the news of the new ministerial order from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs with approval.

-- Advertisement --



According to Ideal, the order was released in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and establishes a framework for transparent masks.

Fiapas, explained that, “The order means having a legal framework of reference to ensure the health and safety of consumers in this area, and also does not leave a vulnerable group such as the hearing impaired unattended.”

The news of the official approval of clear face masks is a great step forward as traditional masks can create accessibility challenges for many. None see-through masks can cause challenges for people that are hard of hearing, deaf or have other disabilities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Clear Face Masks to Aid Lip Reading”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.