Alex Glenn
Clear Face Masks to Aid Lip Reading

THE USE of clear face masks to aid lip reading has been approved by the Spanish government.

Many people are celebrating that the government has approved the use of clear face masks for lip reading. The Spanish Confederation of Families of Deaf People (Fiapas) has greeted the news of the new ministerial order from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs with approval.

According to Ideal, the order was released in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and establishes a framework for transparent masks.

Fiapas, explained that,  “The order means having a legal framework of reference to ensure the health and safety of consumers in this area, and also does not leave a vulnerable group such as the hearing impaired unattended.”


The news of the official approval of clear face masks is a great step forward as traditional masks can create accessibility challenges for many. None see-through masks can cause challenges for people that are hard of hearing, deaf or have other disabilities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Clear Face Masks to Aid Lip Reading".






Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

