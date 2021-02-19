HUERCAL-OVERA’S Policia Local recently detected cheating in a driving licence theory test taken locally, they revealed.

Invigilators realised that something was amiss during one of the exam sessions when they saw one of the examinees making “strange movements” and asked him to leave.

-- Advertisement --



The Huercal officers later found what they described as “mechanisms” involving two mobile phones, a concealed camera and a t-shirt with a customised opening that presumably allowed the alleged cheater to communicate with somebody supplying the correct answers.

Huercal-Overa town hall and the Policia Local have been collaborating with Provincial Traffic Headquarters since the end of last year to prevent this type of fraud, municipal sources said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cheats never prosper.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.