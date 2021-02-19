Chances of International Summer Holidays ‘Looking Good’ as UK Continues Vaccine Passport Talks

THE UK Government is “increasingly positive” Britons will be able to go on international summer holidays this year, according to media reports.

Sources claim UK nationals could soon be looking forward to summer holidays abroad after the government continues talks over vaccine passports.

The move could see the UK participate in an internationally recognised vaccination passport programme reportedly in agreement with other countries, including Spain and Greece.

A source told The Times, “It’s looking increasingly positive on summer holidays. Once the vaccination passport system is set up it should be straightforward. That won’t be easy, but we can see the way ahead.”

Meanwhile, Spain’s Tourism Minister Fernando Vales, also said he believed UK nationals would be able to travel to Spain this summer using a vaccination passport scheme.

However another UK government insider said it was “too early to tell” when people would be able to go on holiday abroad.

Earlier this month, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also suggested it was too early to begin planning summer holidays. He told one media outlet: “The truth is we just don’t know how the virus will respond both to the vaccines and of course how people will respond and therefore to the social distancing and those kind of measures, and therefore exactly when we will be able to unlock.

“So I’m afraid I can’t give you a definitive, will there or will there not be the opportunity to take holidays this next year either at home or abroad.”

