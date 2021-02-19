BIG News: Carrie’s Beau Won’t Feature In Sex And The City Reboot

BIG NEWS: Carrie’s on-again-off-again beau won’t feature in the new Sex and the City reboot

Sex and the City fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of the long-awaited reboot of the iconic HBO sitcom, but many have been left devastated that the central character’s husband won’t be making an appearance. The show’s creators have revealed that Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Mr Big, played by Chris Noth in the original series and movies, will not be reprising his role.

According to Page Six, Miranda Hobb’s partner Steve was also set to be absent, but a representative of the show revealed on Thursday, February 18 that David Eigenberg is currently in negotiations to make an appearance on the series.

The reboot, titled And Just Like That…, is currently in the works with HBO and will see the reunion of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda Hobbs played by Cynthia Nixon and the ever-innocent Charlotte York, who is played by Kirsten Davis. SATC enthusiasts were already up in arms about the fact that Kim Cattrall won’t be rejoining the cast having played Samantha Jones in the series which ran from 1998 to 2004.

Fans were also left divided when the news broke that the coronavirus pandemic would play a role in the new reboot, but Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair that the health crisis would be handled delicately by the writers.

“[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” Parker said. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

“It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker added.

