Australians Join In En Masse To The #Delete Facebook Campaign.

AUSTRALIAN Facebook users are leaving the platform in their thousands after Facebook banned the sharing of news from Australian publishers. #DeleteFacebook and #BoycottZuckerberg were trending as outraged users shared their final posts before leaving Facebook for good.

In the latest spat between Big Tech and the Australian government, Facebook announced it would prevent Facebook’s 13 million monthly Australian users from reading and sharing news on its platform. The drastic move came in response to Australia’s proposed Media Bargaining law, which would force tech companies like Facebook and Google to compensate news companies to feature their content- Google has already come to an agreement with the government

Regarding Facebook, the Media Bargaining law could become an expensive precedent that other countries are likely to follow. However, millions of user who rely on Facebook as their primary source of news were outraged at the move, sparking the massive backlash.

Megan Bridger-Darling, former Deputy Mayor of Maribyrnong, Victoria, deleted her Facebook account on Thursday. She told her followers they could find her on ‘Twitter, email, phone, and occasionally in the news.’ ‘If Facebook won’t support our journalists, I won’t support them,’ wrote Ms Bridger-Darling. ‘I choose reliable news sources over a platform that benefits and enables anti-vaxxers, klan members, doxxers, fear-mongers, and extremists to peddle their messages entirely unopposed.’

Another Australian Facebook user said he’d be leaving the platform for Reddit: ‘So Australians are now gagged on Facebook. News, satire, health service, assistance service, hospital, fire services, weather, ABC Kids, even women’s rescue services are being shut down or silenced,’ they said. ‘I’ll be over at Reddit’s r/Australia.’

The deletions continue and show no sign of slowing down, Facebook has yet to comment on the matter.

