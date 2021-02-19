ARRESTs made after the unexplained death of young boy, only nine years old in Droitwich.

Two arrests have been made after a nine-year-old boy, who was originally found in critical condition at a Worcestershire property has now died.

-- Advertisement --



Police were called to an address on Vashon Drive in Copcut, Droitwich, on Thursday afternoon at around 2:30 pm. Tragically West Midlands Police have now announced that the boy has died in hospital.

It is currently unknown exactly what offence the two suspects were arrested for, but a man and a woman have been arrested, and police are treating the death as “unexplained”. Police enquiries are “ongoing” and the next of kin have been informed of the death, although formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.

Two air ambulances had attended the address but tragically the boy still died at the hospital.

Det Insp Ed Slough, from West Mercia Police said that, “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time,

“We are currently treating the boy’s death as unexplained and are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arrests Made after Unexplained Death of Young Boy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.