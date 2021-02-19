An unholy row over Javea church

CONTROVERSIAL RESTORATION: San Bartolome’s unpopular clock Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall wants explanations from the parish regarding restoration of the16th century San Bartolome fortress-church.

“This does not correspond to the licence that was issued for its rehabilitation,” the town hall said.

The department of Urban Control has listed five procedures that differ from the original plans in a report that has also been sent to the General Directorate of Culture and Patrimony.  The church is a protected Asset of Cultural Importance (BIC) and this is the body responsible for supervising its restoration.

One of the most controversial features is the new clock. This was badly damaged by Storm Gloria in January 2020 and it was understood from the plans that the original timepiece with a large round face would be repaired.


Instead it has been replaced by a much smaller square clock of minimalist design, with no numerals. Not only does it look entirely out of place but it is impossible to tell the time by, its critics complain.

