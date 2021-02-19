ALMERIA relaxes restrictions in 22 municipalities allowing bars and non-essential businesses to reopen

According to the latest data released by the Junta de Andalucía on Thursday, February 18, a total of 22 municipalities in the province of Almeria will have restrictions on mobility and non-essential business activity lifted, while a further eleven areas will be allowed to open bars, restaurants and non-essential retail but will still be subject to perimeter closures.

The municipalities which have lowered their cumulative incidence rate to fewer than 500 infections per 100,000 thousand inhabitabts, and can thus abandon restrictions are: Alicún, Almócita, Benahadux, Fiñana, Gádor, Íllar, Níjar, Pechina, Santa Fe de Mondújar, Tabernas, Albox, Chirivel, Huércal-Overa, Macael, Oria, Pulpí, Sierro, Somontín, Suflí, Alcolea, El Ejido and Vícar.

A further eleven municipalities have an incidence rate of less than 1,000 and so can open non-essential businesses, but will still be subject to mobility restrictions. These are: Alhama de Almeria, Carboneras, Huercal de Almeria, Viator, Bacares, Los Gallardos, Garrucha, Mojacar, Olula del Rio, Turre and Balanegra.

The average cumulative incidence rate in Almeria is still the highest in the Andalucían Community, recorded as 500.7 cases per 100,000 on Thursday, however, the pressure on hospitals continues to reduce in the region, with the number of people hospitalised falling below 300 for the first time since January 22.

