Adif Puts Loja Train Station Works Out To Tender With €2m Budget

Adif, the national Infrastructure Manager in Spain, which manages and maintains more than 13,300km of tracks, of which almost 1,600km are High Speed Lines has put out to tender, the works necessary to improve Loja train station, with an available budget of €2m, with a seven months window in which the contract must be completed.

Specifically, the work contemplated in this contract will allow the improvement of road permeability in the municipality of Loja, affected by the new Antequera-Granada High-Speed Line, as well as passenger services.

New canopies will need to be constructed on the station platforms, and Fuente Don Pedro street will need to be resurfaced, plus there is the need to construct a new pedestrian walkway over the tracks in the Esperanza neighborhood, the widening of a section of San Antonio María Claret street, and the installation of lighting on the pedestrian walkway over the tracks next to the Loja-San Francisco station.

Inmaculada López Calahorro, the subdelegate of the Government in Granada stressed that this is a “major” action that will allow a “significant improvement” in the station and in several surrounding streets.

