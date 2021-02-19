A rude interruption in San Vicente

A ZOOM gender violence discussion in San Vicente was hacked by cyber-thugs who threatened participants.

The Town Hall’s Equality department initiative was held online owing to Covid restrictions, and participants’ screens were suddenly filled with Nazi symbols and messages ranging from “You’re all going to die” to “Get back in the kitchen.”

The interruption was at first believed to be a technical hitch but is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

