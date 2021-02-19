A rude interruption in San Vicente

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A rude interruption in San Vicente
GENDER VIOLENCE: A poster advertising the talk Photo credit: San Vicente town hall

A ZOOM gender violence discussion in San Vicente was hacked by cyber-thugs who threatened participants.

The Town Hall’s Equality department initiative was held online owing to Covid restrictions, and participants’ screens were suddenly filled with Nazi symbols and messages ranging from “You’re all going to die” to “Get back in the kitchen.”

-- Advertisement --

The interruption was at first believed to be a technical hitch but is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A rude interruption in San Vicente.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleValencian Community Will Enforce Mobility Restrictions Over Easter
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here