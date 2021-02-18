A MAN working without a contract died after falling from scaffolding when his boss refused to call the emergency services in Alboraia, Valencia.

-- Advertisement --



The victim, named as Luis Victor Gualotuña, aged 55, from Ecuador, fell six metres while dismantling scaffolding at a three-storey building, according to local Spanish daily Las Provincias. He was not wearing a safety harness and suffered a severe blow to the head. His colleague alerted the owner of the company, who decided not to call the 112 Emergency Services.

According to a witness, their boss made them take the victim inside until he arrived to assess the situation. When he saw the worker was unconscious, he decided to take him to hospital in the company van, where he dumped him outside the door of the Valencia Clinic and left without providing any information.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the victim, who had sustained serious internal injuries, died within minutes. The police arrived to open an investigation.

The man’s family is studying filing a complaint against the employer for failing to call the emergency services. He was unconscious for about 45 minutes before receiving medical care.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Workman dies in fall from scaffolding after boss refuses to call ambulance”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.