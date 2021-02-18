Woman jailed after sending pig’s head to her ex-boygriend in a prolonged stalking campaign.

A SERIAL stalker who sent her ex-boyfriend and his partner a severed pig’s head and bombarded him with takeaways has been jailed for 15 months.

-- Advertisement --



Woolwich Crown Court heard Tia Mariah McBean, 23, fell pregnant during a brief relationship with Oralton Robinson, 35, after they met in May 2018.

After they split, McBean started sending abusive text messages, ordered pizzas to his home, left notes, and called more than 100 times a day.

She also sent a letter to Robinson’s girlfriend, Arkeyia Bish, containing a Photoshopped explicit image with her father’s face superimposed over it, and targeted her restaurant sending messages to customers falsely claiming she had seen a man performing a sex act in the kitchen.

But things escalated on the morning of February 2020 when McBean sent her ex-boyfriend a pig’s head to his partner’s restaurant where he was working.

McBean of New Cross appeared at Woolwich Crown Court today, Thursday, February 18, where she pleaded guilty to multiple charges including breaching a restraining order, criminal damage, stalking, and sending malicious communications.

She was sentenced to 15 months in jail and Judge Ruth Downing extended her retraining order until May 31.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman jailed after sending pig’s head to ex in stalking campaign”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.