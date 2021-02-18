Woman Held Captive In Alicante For More Than a Year

ALGERIAN woman freed after being held captive in Alicante garage for more than a year

A woman of Algerian nationality has been rescued by the Guardia Civil of Alicante after spending more than a year imprisoned in a garage under her captor’s home in Agost, forced to work seven days a week without being paid. The woman was lured to Spain on the promise of a contracted job and Spanish residency, but was instead deposited in a make-shift bedroom and was paid just €400 per month for the first four months she spent there.

After more than a year, the woman was eventually able to send a message to her son back in Algeria; the young man contacted a friend in Catalonia who alerted the Local Police. When they found her, officers said that the woman was clearly malnourished and living in “subhuman conditions.” According to officials, her captors took the woman’s passport and kept her in a garage where they installed a bed and improvised toilet facilities.

The Women-Minors Team (EMUME) of the judicial Police of the Guardia Civil led the investigation, and arrested a 50-year-old-man and 44-year-old woman, also of Algerian nationality, for crimes of human trafficking, labour exploitation and illegal detention. The pair was released on bail after being charged. The arrested allegedly only spend part of the year in Spain, but were caught out when coronavirus restrictions prevented them from travelling.

