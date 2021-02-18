WELSH GOVERNMENT pledges £15 million for technology in schools in the next financial year.

The investment which comes as part of the Hwb EdTech programme which will support the digital infrastructure of Welsh schools. The program has already seen over 90 million invested by the Welsh government during the last two years.

The investment plan for the next financial year will further increase support for digital infrastructure transformations and part of the money will also be used to help digitally excluded learners, by ensuring MiFi connectivity until the end of the school year in July.

Kirsty Williams, the education minister, said, “This last year has brought into sharp focus how important technology is to our schools and our learners.

“I’m really pleased that, following significant investment in preceding years, including the development of our world-leading Hwb platform, we’ve been in a strong position to continue learning remotely this year.

“The improvements we’ve made to digital infrastructure in schools will help our learners prepare for the new curriculum for Wales over the coming years.”

So far the Hwb EdTech programme has helped digitally excluded learners by funding software which allowed about 10,000 devices to be re-purposed and issued to learners. Since the pandemic started the program has also helped fund 120,000 devices and hopes to issue over 50,000 more in the future.

