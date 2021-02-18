Ways to mark Random Acts of Kindness Week and share the love.

In what has started as a year full of isolation and worry for many as the global pandemic continues, what could be better than celebrating Random Acts of Kindness week. With many people finding lockdown especially hard this could be a great chance to make somebody’s day or even their week.

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation explained that “when we tune into kindness happening around us, the day seems a little bit brighter. The week seems a little more manageable.” So this is a great chance to do something good for someone that you know.

Here are a few ideas for ways to celebrate the week with kindness.

Flowers are guaranteed to brighten anyone’s day and as spring is on its way why not grab a few daffodils for a loved one.

Now that Pancake Day has gone many shops are already bringing in Easter treats, and offering deals that are too good to be true. So why not make the most of an offer and multi-by some sweet treats that then can be shared with all the family.

Something that many people do not receive nowadays is a good old-fashioned letter so why not spend a little effort and write a special letter to show that you are thinking of someone. Another idea is to pop a birthday card in the post to someone that you would normally send a Facebook birthday message to.

Whatever small or large acts of kindness you opt for this week, make sure you don’t forget yourself. Make time for a personal treat such as reading a book or taking a nice long hot bath.

