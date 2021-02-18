SIX months ago the craft association Amata created its Virtual Craft Village www.puebloartesano.es website in English and Spanish.

This is an alternative to the craft markets that were cancelled because of Covid and since then Amata has continued improving the Village with workshops, tutorials and virtual fairs.

-- Advertisement --



Purchasing has now been simplified with one single shopping cart for all the different craft shops.

Amata participants may only sell their own work, and most of them are at work on their stalls in the Virtual Village, where they invite the public into their workshops to share their love for their craft.

“This makes the website into more than a mere online store, as it it is a complete village with many delightful corners to explore wherever you ive and whenever you want,” Amata said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Visit the Amata Village online.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.