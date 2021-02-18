Visit the Amata Village online

Linda Hall
HANDMADE: A Murano glass fish from Amata craftsman, Beni Photo credit: Amata

SIX months ago the craft association Amata created its Virtual Craft Village www.puebloartesano.es website in English and Spanish.

This is an alternative to the craft markets that were cancelled because of Covid and since then Amata has continued improving the Village with workshops, tutorials and virtual fairs.

Purchasing has now been simplified with one single shopping cart for all the different craft shops.

Amata participants may only sell their own work, and most of them are at work on their stalls in the Virtual Village, where they invite the public into their workshops to share their love for their craft.


“This makes the website into more than a mere online store, as it it is a complete village with many delightful corners to explore wherever you ive and whenever you want,” Amata said.

