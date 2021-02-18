VICTIM turns detective and hunts down stolen dogs after crooks stole two litters of puppies from him.

The breeder who had been the victim of puppy stealing thieves set about tracking them down as he turned into an amateur detective. Tony Cronin decided to turn detective after five of his dogs and two litters of puppies were stolen. He did that well that not only did he find his own dogs, but recovered many others.

After receiving a tipoff about where the suspected criminal gang was located he drove out to Carmarthenshire in search of his missing pooches. When he made it to the location he made the shocking discovery of around 70 dogs that all been stolen, many of them valuable pedigrees. The stolen dogs that he discovered were worth up to £40,000.

Tony said, “It was very really well hidden which is why they use it, and as we were going up the track a huge group of dogs came out to greet us.

“There were Westies, Labradors, Pugs – everything running at us barking like mad.

“Right in the middle of the group was one of my own dogs running towards me, her tail was between her legs as she was frightened.”

He spoke of the delight of one of his dogs when she finally saw him coming to the rescue and said, “She was quite timid and then she saw me and she ran towards me and leaped into my arms and that was that.”

