Update: Search For ‘Kidnapped’ Woman

UPDATE: POLICE in Peterborough launch frantic search for ‘kidnapped’ woman

Cambridgeshire Police have released an official statement claiming they are no longer searching for a woman they feared may have been kidnapped after being bundled into the back of a large people-carrier van on Wednesday night, February 17. Concerned neighbours contacted the authorities when they heard a woman screaming as she was reportedly pulled into the vehicle on Clarence Road in Peterborough at around 11pm. Police later released footage of the suspected van and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

However, according to the Peterborough Telegraph, as of Wednesday afternoon, February 18, police are no longer considering the incident a kidnapping; they are, however, looking for those involved to question them further about the incident. The officers thanked the neighbours who reported the incident, understanding that they did so in good faith.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Following further CCTV enquiries, we are now confident the woman was not actually taken away in the van. We appreciate initial reports were made in good faith and thank members of the public who have reported concerns to us and assisted with the investigation. Our enquiries continue to trace those involved however we are no longer appealing for information.”

At the time the alleged kidnapping was reported, Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: “We understand this incident will be of concern to local residents and we have been working throughout the night to try to establish further information.

“Officers are in the area carrying out enquiries and we are keeping an open mind while the investigation continues.

“Our main priority is to find the woman safe and well so I would urge anyone with information, or who may have seen the van in the lead up to, or after the incident, to get in touch.”

