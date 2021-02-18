Universities see 40% slump in EU applicants since Brexit.

STATISTICS published by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) show a 26,010 drop in the number of students from the European Union looking to study in the UK this September.

It is suspected the figures have been impacted by the removal of tuition fee loan and grant support for European students, amendments to post-study work rights, and the slashing of ‘home’ status for fees charged to those in the EU.

And University representatives said the declines were to be expected now that free tuition has been abolished for EU students following Brexit.

however, there has been a rise in applications from students from Ireland, and non-EU countries like India, China and America.

According to UCAS; there has been a 26 per cent hike in applications from Ireland, with a total of 4,850, and a 17 per cent rise in those from non-EU countries.

This has led to an overall rise in UCAS applications of 8.5 per cent.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for education, Daisy Cooper MP said that while the government promised a good relationship with Europe, the UCAS figures “show that Brexit continues to pull up the drawbridge to Europe”, dring students away.

