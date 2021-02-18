U3A Marina Baixa meeting postponed

Linda Hall
STROLLERS GROUP: One of the U3A Marina Baixa’s many groups Photo credit: U3A Marina Baixa

THE U3A Marina Baixa committee has postponed its Annual General Meeting until March 22.

“Our priority is ensuring the wel-lbeing and safety of members and we hope that in another five weeks’ time, the Covid numbers will have shown even more improvement than over the last week or so,” the committee explained.

The U3A Marina Baixa is also seeking to appoint a vice-president and a press officer at the March 22 meeting and asked members interested in taking on either of these positions to let the secretary know.

Readers who would like to learn more about the U3A Marina Baixa will find more information on the www.u3amarinabaixa.com webpage.


Those without internet access should contract the secretary Joan Flint on 966 808 591 or 663 637 167.

