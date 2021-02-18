Two nurses sentenced for causing death of a two-year-old

TWO nurses have been sentenced to 21 months each in prison for negligence that caused the death of a two-year-old girl in Vinaroz, Castellon.

They gave the child a fluid therapy regime different from the one prescribed by the doctor treating her.

In November 2018, the girl was taken to the ER at Vinaros Regional Hospital after five days with diarrhoea and vomiting.

The doctor prescribed glucosaline serum and glucose serum in certain doses and at certain intervals over a four-hour period.

However, the nurse on the morning shift, not paying attention, treated her in a different way, and the one who replaced her in the afternoon also failed to follow the guidelines set by the doctor. The child received the treatment too quickly and when one glucose serum pump ran out, the second nurse replaced it twice, causing the child’s condition to get worse and sending her into hyperglycaemic shock with seizures that led to a coma and eventually she died.

Both nurses, as well as failing to follow the guidelines, made decisions which did not make sense medically, leading the court to decide that they should have known better.

They have been found guilty of gross negligence and banned from practising the nursing profession for three years and 10 months. They are also sentenced to pay compensation of €232,000, to be paid by the nurses, the insurances companies and the Ministry of Health.

The sentence can be appealed.

