TV REPORTER robbed at gunpoint on air while filming in broad daylight.

The TV reporter and accompanying crew were shocked when as they were filming they were suddenly faced with an armed robber. They were outside a football stadium in Ecuador when the horrifying event took place.

The whole thing was filmed on camera as journalist Diego Ordinola and crew had a gun pointed at them as they were filming for DirecTV Sports. The shocking event took place at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium which is the home of club Barcelona SC.

The man that turned on cameramen too was wearing a face mask and cap in order to conceal his identity and allegedly he asked for the cameras and phones of everyone present. Explica, reported that only one member of the crew actually handed over their mobile phone before the masked gunman fled from the scene.


Ordinola took to Twitter and aired the footage of the attack and commented that, “We can’t even work quietly, this happened at 1pm outside the Monumental Stadium.

“The @PoliceEcuador promised to find these criminals.”


The video has been shared thousands of times and has gained plenty of support with one follower even undertaking his own investigation after he saw the number plate on the getaway motorbike.

Ordinola later followed up with a message of thanks and said, “Thank you all for your messages of solidarity, I appreciate it very much.

“Let’s unite to eradicate crime in Ecuador.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "TV Reporter Robbed at Gunpoint On Air".





