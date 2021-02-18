Trump Says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ without him

TRUMP says that Twitter has become ‘very boring’ without him since he’s been banned

Former US President Donald Trump has said that social networking platform Twitter is simply not the same now that he can no longer use it as his mouthpiece and claimed that they have lost millions of followers since his ban. Mr Trump was permanently axed from Twitter following his posts on January 6 during the riots at the US Capitol building, which subsequently led to him being impeached for inciting violence.

During a phone interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, the business tycoon expressed his sadness over the death of influential radio personality and political commentator Rush Limbaugh, before launching into a tirade against the social network.

“You know I had 89m – but that was because they held it back – and then on top of that I had 36m or 39m on @POTUS and we had other sites where we had millions and millions of people, so we have, I guess, about as big as it gets and likewise on Facebook and they all want that and part of the problem is, mechanically, they can’t handle it because it’s too many people, it’s bigger than they are by many times,” Mr Trump said.

“And I’ll tell you it’s not the same. If you look at what’s going on with Twitter. I understand it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving, they’re leaving it because it’s not the same and I can understand that,” he added.

Mr Trump continued to say that Twitter’s right-wing alternative, Parler, had really wanted him for its host, but he also alluded to the possibility of setting up his own network.

“We’ll see what happens. We’re negotiating with a number of people and there is also the other option of building your own… you can literally build your own site.

“But we were being really harassed on Twitter, they were putting all sorts of ‘flags’, I guess they call them. They were flagging almost anything you said. Everything I was saying was being flagged. It’s disgraceful.”

