Teen arrested for calling teachers ‘rapists’ on social media

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested in Burgos after accusing his teachers of being “rapists” and “paedophiles” with photomontages on social media.

Guardia Civil arrested the teen as the alleged perpetrator of a serious crime of libel and slander through a well-known social network.

The events took place during the 2019-202 academic year, when he posted an image of a teacher, with a girl who had injuries, insinuating that they were caused by the teacher and an offensive caption referring to the teacher.

He also mentioned another teacher and the school, using more obscene phrases and false claims, in posts which had statements such as: “student rapists”, “let them go you damned paedophiles” or “the rapists who work in that brothel” accompanied by photos which were markedly sexual in nature. This went on after the end of the school year and into the summer holidays.

An investigation was opened and it was discovered that the publications all came from a same account managed by a single person on a single network. The investigation focused on students at the school. The teenager was identified, located and detained by the Guardia Civil and will appear in a Minors Court.

