Squatting Families Fight Over Dead Man’s Apartment

Local Police were forced to break up a violent altercation between two rival families vying for squatter’s rights to the apartment of a man who had tied ten days previously in the San Miguel Hernandez neighbourhood in Alicante. When police officers and firefighters arrived at the building on Avenida Catedratico Soler on Wednesday, February 18, they broke up the scuffle which had come to blows, before finding the body of the deceased man inside.

Once the squatters were dispersed, two police officers had to guard the entrance until members of the Generalitat, who are responsible for this group of social housing, arrived with an armoured door to prevent people from breaking in.

When asked about the incident, general director of the neighbourhood, Alberto Aznar, said: “It is apparent that when the ambulance arrived and it was known that a person had died and the house could be left empty, people began to loiter and then they began to swoop in like vultures. We try to be as diligent as we can, but there comes a time when, even if we partition or put armoured doors (in the houses that are left empty), they blow it up and enter”.

Mr Aznar was referring to an incident which occurred in Elche recently, where a special anti-vandalism door was installed at a property at a cost of €1,000, only to be knocked down by squatters within two days.

