Spanish police alert over fake Amazon email and website ‘phishing’ scam.

THE Guardia Civil’s cybercrime team is warning the public to be aware of a new scam involving fake emails from the shopping giant.

The con involves a mass mailing of communication from Amazon, which looks authentic enough, referring the user, through a link, to a fraudulent website that masquerades to be that of Amazon.

The cybercriminals use the company’s logo and at the head of the message, there is what appears to be an Amazon customer service email address.

The emails are identified with the subject “You have a package located in the Amazon distribution centre”, among other lines.

The recipient is asked to take part in a survey to be eligible for products for a nominal amount, but in order to benefit from the promotion, they must provide personal and bank details.

According to the Guardia Civil’s cybercrimes team, this is the sole objective of the scam.

“If you have received an email of these characteristics, you have accessed the link and provided your credit card details, contact your bank as soon as possible to inform them of what happened.

“In addition, we recommend that you remain vigilant and periodically monitor the information that is published about you on the Internet to prevent your private data from being used without your consent.”

