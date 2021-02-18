SPANISH Minister is confident of ‘recovering international tourism’ this summer with Andalucía expected to play a key role

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced at a SER Andalucía Meeting held in Sevilla on Thursday, February 18 that 2021 would be the year Spain begins to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with tourism being a key factor. “Without tourism, there will be no recovery,” she said, “and if there is, it will be slower.”

-- Advertisement --



The Minister went on to say that with the current target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population by summer, herd immunity could be achieved and thus the Central government is now focused on developing the options of vaccination passports, safe travel corridors and the opening of international borders in order to “recover international tourism.”

The Community of Andalucía suffered a loss of 16 million international tourists in 2020 and the Minister insisted that this year, “Andalucía must play a key role in the recovery of the tourism sector.”

Finally, the minister announced that the Spanish Government is working closely with the European Union, OECD and the World Tourism Organisation to develop a global action plan around the reestablishment of tourism and with the aim of making travel “safer, more sustainable and of higher quality.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Minister Confident of ‘Recovering International Tourism’ This Summer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.