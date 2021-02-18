Spain And US Could Be Added To UK ‘Red List’

SPAIN and the US could be the next countries added to the UK ‘red list’ requiring hotel quarantine

As Covid numbers are improving around the globe, and both Spanish and UK government officials are starting to give hope that summer holidays may not be cancelled after all, the Cabinet Covid Operations Committee is said to be considering adding arrivals from the United States and Spain to the ‘red list’ as experts.

If this happens, it will mean that all passengers arriving from these countries will be forced to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for ten days, at a personal cost of £1,750 per person.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “If more countries are added to the ‘red list’, and passenger numbers from ‘red list’ countries start to increase, then we are prepared to put in place managed quarantine facilities at the required airports.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and have extensive contingency plans dependent on the changing situation.”

Ministers are set to meet next week and examine the data of infections from both the US and Spain before making a decision on whether they need to be added to the quarantine list.

If approved, the move will be a devastating blow to sun-starved Brits who traditionally flock to Spain during the summer months, many to second homes here. Tourism bosses have warned that the current measures, requiring expensive PCR tests on top of the price of a holiday, is devastating the travel industry; how many people will be willing to travel if they have to fork out an additional £1,750 and spend almost two weeks in hotel quarantine?

