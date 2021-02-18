SOS from badly injured surfer before he collapses on a remote beach.

The man had been surfing alone at Karekare Beach near Auckland, New Zealand when he got into trouble in the water as he was hit by crashing waves that swept him into the rocks. The surfer was seriously injured in the sea and even lost his board but luckily he was able to make it to shore alive, reported the New Zealand Herald.

After reaching the shore the surfer experienced further difficulties as he became lost while he wandered through thick bush. After spending a couple of hours on his attempt to escape the beach the injured surfer finally gave up and worked on an SOS message.

He was able send an SOS by writing the word “HELP” on the sandy beach and shortly after he collapsed.

Luck was still on the surfer’s side as he was spotted from a track by a woman who set out to help him. After a quick call to the local surf club two lifeguards rushed to the beach on a Jet Ski to help the injured man.

Before being rushed to the hospital by ambulance he was given emergency first aid on the beach. John-Michael Swannix, Search and Rescue supervisor explained how the surfer was lucky to have been rescued as due to COVID not many people are around, he said, “With Auckland in alert level 3 [Covid lockdown], not as many people are out and about at the moment so it’s also lucky someone was walking the track at that time.”

