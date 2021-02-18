Shrewsbury Manager Steve Cotterill Home After Long Hospital Stay with Covid.

SHREWSBURY Town Football Club were delighted to announce on February 16 that their manager Steve Cotterill had returned home after spending 33 days in Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital – including a spell in the Intensive Care Unit.

After the 56-year-old testing positive for COVID-19 on January 1, Town’s manager then went through a 10-day self-isolation period whilst in Shrewsbury, before returning home to Bristol. Steve then became very poorly and had to be admitted to the hospital.

He will now go through a period of rehabilitation and will continue working remotely with his the club’s coaching staff and players before returning full-time to the Sundorne Training Ground.

A brief statement from the club via Steve said that he “would like to thank Dr Katrina Curtis for her excellent medical diagnosis and the nurses on A800 ward that took care of him during his stay and everybody for the overwhelming messages of love and support that have come from inside and outside of football.

“He will endeavour to get back to those people now he is feeling well enough.”

Shrewsbury Town currently sit in 17th position in League One, although they have won two out of their last three games.

They next play Accrington Stanley away on Saturday, February 20 buoyed by the fact that their manager is back home and slowly recovering from the virus that had wiped him out for over a month.

