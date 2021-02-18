Presenting Sorolla on Zoom

THE Arts Society Marina Alta presents its second Zoom lecture live from the UK.

This will take place on Thursday, March 4 and not March 11 as originally announced.

The waiting room opens at 10.45am for registration of members and guests, with a prompt 11am start for the lecture by Arantxa Sardina, Sorolla Enlightens Manhattan.

Arantxa is an official guide at the Tate whose dissertation for her MA in Art History focused on Valencia-born Joaquin Sorolla (1863-1923).

He is regarded as the master-painter of Mediterranean light but believed painters could never reproduce sunlight but “only approach the truth of it.”

In 1909 Sorolla was invited to exhibit his work at the Hispanic Society of New York, which was an immediate success and visited by more than 150,000 each day.

He returned in 1911 to paint a large mural, Vision of Spain, for the Hispanic Society, depicting the customs, costumes and traditions of the country’s different regions.

For more information and to join the Zoom presentation, visit www.marinaaltaarts.com or contact tasma.programme@gmail.com by email.

