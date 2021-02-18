Police Hunt ‘Killer Taxi Passenger’ in London

POLICE hunt ‘killer taxi passenger’ who stabbed a cab driver to death in London

A murder probe has been launched in North London after the body of a Romanian cab driver was found stabbed to death in his taxi on Wednesday night, February 17. A bus driver called police when noticed the man slumped in the taxi, which was parked outside a school in Tottenham; although emergency services rushed to the scene, sadly 37-year-old Gabriel Bringye was pronounced dead 40 minutes later. Officers said that assailant had already fled by the time they arrived.

Mr Bringye, who had lived in the UK for the past 13 years and worked as a taxi driver since 2015, was due to be married later this year. Friends of the cab driver told the police that they believe Mr Bringye was either the victim of a targeted attack or an irate customer, according to MailOnline.

A friend of Mr Bringye said that what happened was a tragedy, especially considering how excited the cabbie was about his upcoming nuptials to fiancé Mara.

They said: ‘The wedding plans had been put on hold due to Covid but Gabriel was hopeful him and Mara could marry this year.

‘It’s an awful tragedy. He was the nicest, most gentle human being you could meet. He wouldn’t harm a fly. We are all in shock.

‘We don’t know if he perhaps got into an argument with a passenger and was stabbed because of that. I can’t believe why anyone would want to hurt him.

‘We don’t know many details yet, he was working last night and was killed just after he had picked up a fare apparently.’

So far no arrests have been made and homicide detectives from the Metropolitian Police’s Specialist Crime unit are investigating the murder.

A spokesman for the Met said: ‘Police were called to Jarrow Road, N17 at 19:21hrs on Wednesday, 17 February after concerns were raised about an injured man who was unresponsive inside a vehicle at the location.

‘Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

‘The man – believed to be in his 30s – was found with an injury consistent with having been stabbed.’

