POLICE in Marbella have arrested seven people suspected to belong to a group that help an international drug gang land on Spain’s coasts.

Officers from the National Police said the Marbella group helped drug gang land on the coast in Malaga province and in the Campo de Gibraltar.

-- Advertisement --



In an investigation named ‘Operation Sand’ police arrested seven Spanish people aged between 22 and 38 on suspicion of organised crime, vehicle theft, and helping an international drug gang.

Two of the seven have already been placed in prison after police allegedly found 2,800 kilos of hashish and a boat when searching the gang.

Police began investigating in September last year when the Prevention and Reaction Unit from the Marbella police located a boat stranded on the Rio Real beach alongside 13 bales of hashish.

At the same time, Marbella Local Police intercepted a vehicle that had been reported stolen and which was allegedly loaded with 20 bales of hashish. Officers arrested the driver, a 23-year-old man.

According to police, the packaging on the bales from both drug hauls was the same, leading them to believe both hauls came from the same gang.

After investigating further, police from Marbella’s Narcotics Group searched a property near the Los Monteros urbanisation, where information pointed to suspicious movements around the property.

The National Police found that the house was being used as a “nursery” for narcotics, and after searching the property allegedly found 48 bales of hashish.

They also arrested a 36-year-old man, who was allegedly guarding the place.

The investigation led to the arrest of another five members of the plot in Marbella, Estepona and Benahavis.

Police confiscated a further kilo of marijuana, seven grams of cocaine, three cars, a motorcycle, and some binoculars.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marbella Police Bring Down Group who Helped International Drug Gang”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.