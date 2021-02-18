PELE Says He Had So Many Affairs He Really Has No Idea How Many Kids He Has



Brazilian football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to the world as Pele, is now 80-years-of-age and is the star of a new Netflix film that comes out next week, simply entitled Pele, in which the South American shows a lack of ego normally associated with ­preening footballers.

In the documentary, he opens up about his inability to stay faithful to his wives or girlfriends, saying he had so many affairs, taking advantage of women throwing themselves at his feet during the height of his sporting fame, that he lost count and has no idea how many children he might be the father of.

Pele has been married three times, and says, “In all honesty, I’ve had a few affairs, some of which resulted in children, but I’ve only learned about them later”, though he has seven kids officially.

They are Kelly, aged 54, Edinho, aged 50, Jennifer, aged 42, and twins Joshua and Celeste, aged 24, from his first two marriages to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Lemos Seixas, he also has Sandra Machado, who even after the court in 1996 ruled that he was her father, Pele refused to acknowledge her.

Sandra passed away in 2006 from cancer, the result of an illicit affair with Anisia Machado, his housemaid, whilst another affair produced his daughter Flavia, conceived with journalist Lenita Kurtz.

Pele insists that his women all knew he was being unfaithful at the time, saying, “My first wife, first girlfriend, knew about it. I never lied”, but last month, a 57-year-old former model who Pele started seeing when she was only 17, revealed when speaking about his infidelity to his wife at the time of their affair, “He said it was an open ­relationship, but open only to him”.

