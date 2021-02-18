Norwegian company launches virtual payment App in Spain

OPERA, a Norwegian company has launched a new fintech called Dify in Spain which allows virtual payment and access to a virtual debit card issued by Mastercard.

Dify provides customers with a free payment solution for online shopping including cashback and there are plans to add many more personal finance features to the operation.

When customers use the Opera browser to shop on partner websites, they will receive cashback and if they pay for goods using their Dify cards – which can be managed with Google Pay – they will receive additional cashback.

Companies already accepting payment via this new App include Nike, Asos, and eDreams.

Opera says that for more than 20 years, their browsers have been helping millions of people access the internet to read, create, laugh, and play and the products they build are currently used by over 350 million people.

