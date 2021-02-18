NEWCASTLE airport routes at risk from climate change according to scientists.

Newcastle holidaymakers may have to change their holiday plans in the future due to the threat that climate change could have on routes from the airport.

-- Advertisement --



Newcastle University scientists have been modelling climate change and how it could disrupt flight routes as sea levels rise and flooding increases. They discovered that as global temperatures increase, 100 airports could end up being below sea level by 2100.

According to the experts though, Newcastle airport itself would not be at risk but some of the most popular routes could be affected by flooding including Corfu. Prof Richard Dawson of Newcastle University’s School of Engineering explained that “Newcastle Airport is approximately 81 metres above mean sea level and therefore definitely not at risk of coastal flooding now or under the worst case climate change scenario considered in the analysis.”

The scientists listed popular travel destinations from Newcastle such as Ioannis Kapodistrias International on Corfu and Amsterdam Schipol airport as those being at risk in the future.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Newcastle Airport Routes at Risk from Climate Change”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.