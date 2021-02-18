NEW CALLS for Long COVID key worker compensation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing new calls for compensation for the key workers that are now suffering with long COVID. Long COVID comes with a series of different symptoms and people are suffering with it for weeks or even months after they were initially infected with the potentially deadly virus. Some of the people that are suffering with long COVID did not become too ill when they originally had COVID, but are now severely suffering.

-- Advertisement --



65 MPs and peers have asked the PM to recognise long COVID as an occupational disease. The aim is to support the “the true heroes of the pandemic” according to Layla Moran MP, who is chair of the MP committee which is looking into the effects of the virus.

Many key workers suffering from long COVID are finding it almost impossible to be able to return to work and need protecting.

Ms Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and said that, “These are people who we went out to clap for every Thursday evening… and find themselves unable to do their work, having spent their time saving lives. It is entirely right to protect their livelihoods.”

She also spoke about how the government cannot abandon key workers and said, “When it comes to frontline NHS, care and key workers, they were specifically asked to go to work and save lives while everyone else was asked to stay at home,

“They are the true heroes of the pandemic and, sadly, many have developed the debilitating effects of long Covid, meaning that they are unable to return to full time work.

“The government cannot abandon them now or ever.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Calls for Long COVID Key Worker Compensation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.