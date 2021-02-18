MYSTERY of AstraZeneca’s vaccine contract with the UK Revealed.

It would appear that the UK’s contract with AstraZeneca contains the same clause that caused controversy after it was blamed for difficulties with the EU vaccine campaign.

The contract does not guarantee the supply of the vaccine but instead states that “best reasonable efforts” will be used in the supply of the vaccine to Britain. Britain is expecting 100 million doses of the COVID 19 vaccine to be delivered.

It was only last month that AstraZeneca announced that due to production problems in Belgium it would be reducing deliveries to the EU and Pascal Soriot, chief executive stated that they were not legally bound to supply all the doses and cited the “best efforts” clause.

According to Italy’s La Repubblica, he explained that “It’s not a commitment we have with Europe, it’s a best effort.”

According to CNN AstraZeneca has said that, “The UK government has an agreement with AstraZeneca to supply 100 million doses of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and has agreed delivery timescales for this.

“The detail of any commercial agreements between the UK government and AstraZeneca for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are commercially sensitive.”

So far the UK has given about 23% of its population the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and according to Oxford University’s Our World In Data the EU has been able to vaccinate around 5 per cent of their population.

