Mysterious Case of the Dog Born with No Nose and One Eye

MYSTERIOUS case of the dog born with no nose, two tongues and only one eye.

Something that not many people have ever seen before is a newborn puppy with no nose, two tongues and only one eye. Not surprisingly the puppy’s owner lovingly called him Cyclops.

Cyclops was born in a litter with five other pups, none of whom suffered from any issues or malformations like poor Cyclops. The mysterious puppy was born in Aclan, a town in the Philippines and Cyclops’s owner Amy de Martin took to Facebook to share photos of the unique and lovely puppy.

Cyclops was born on February 6 with one eye in the centre of his forehead hence the name Cyclops, he also had two tongues, but did not have a nose. The puppy was suffering from breathing difficulties due to the fact that he did not have a nose and he also struggled to be able to feed as he could not suckle from his mother, due to him having two tongues.

The family worked hard to try and keep him healthy and fed him powdered milk with an eyedropper but sadly this did not work very well so he had to be taken to the vets. Tragically Cyclops died due to his birth malformations.

