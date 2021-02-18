MUM ran off with her own daughter’s boyfriend while she was in hospital having his baby

A distraught new mum got the shock of her life when she came home from hospital after giving birth to her baby boy when she found that her boyfriend, and father of her child, had run off with her mum. 24-year-old Jess was living with her 29-year-old boyfriend Ryan Shelton, when they moved in with her mum, 44, and her husband during the pandemic to form a support bubble.

-- Advertisement --



When Jess returned from hospital to the house in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire with her new bundle of joy, the baby’s granny and her young dad had moved 30 miles away.

Jess told The Sun: “It’s the ultimate betrayal. You expect a new grandmother to fall in love with the baby — not the father.

“She is meant to be a granny to my two children and helping me look after them but instead she’s off sh***ing my boyfriend.

“I’m heartbroken and I’ve lost everything — my mum and the father to my kids.”

The couple also have a daughter together, Georgiana, who was born in 2019.

“When I came home from hospital all their things had gone. I knew Ryan would be with my mum but neither of them would admit it.

“Finally, the day after, he admitted they were in a relationship.

“My mum told me she can’t help who she falls in love with and Ryan told me the same thing. It was a huge kick in the teeth, they had been planning it throughout my whole pregnancy.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mum Ran Off With Daughter’s Boyfriend While She Was Having His Baby”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.