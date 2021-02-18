mRNA Vaccine Developed in China for Cancer Immunotherapy Considered Breakthrough.

CHINESE scientists are reporting that they have developed a new vaccine for cancer immunotherapy that activates the immune system to attack a protein made by tumour cells instead of the protein produced by the coronavirus.

The discovery was made while experimenting with COVID-19 vaccines as research involving messenger RNA (mRNA) has rapidly been sped up due to the global pandemic.

Last month, German pharmacist BioNTech, which developed one of the approved covid-19 vaccines together with US-based Pfizer, announced successful trials of mRNA vaccine against multiple sclerosis. The company published the first data on the preclinical application of the principle behind its covid-19 vaccine to treat autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

Crucially, research from the Chinese National Centre for Nanoscience and Technology shows that this mRNA is contained in a breakthrough hydrogel developed by the team, that, when injected into mice with melanoma, slowly released the RNA which successfully caused tumours to shrink and prevented them from metastasising.

With enough time in the body, the mRNA vaccine successfully activated T-cells and stimulated antibody production, causing the tumours to shrink in the treated mice.

The researchers note that in contrast to untreated mice, the vaccinated mice did not show cancer metastasising and spreading to their lungs.

“These results demonstrate that the hydrogel has great potential for achieving long-lasting and efficient cancer immunotherapy with only a single treatment,” the researchers say.

In related news, a renowned French professor Didier Raoult has indicated that he found the inactivated Chinese COVID-19 vaccine “much more reasonable” when commenting on conventional vaccine and mRNA vaccine, a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases.

During an interview with French news channel CNEWS on February 15, microbiologist Raoult said that the Chinese vaccine “makes it possible to deal with variants in a much more logical way.” He added that if he had been able to choose, he would have chosen this vaccine.

